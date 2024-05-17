ANC confident it will win May general election

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) National Spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, says the party is confident that despite challenges, it will win the 2024 general election.

With just over a week until South Africans cast their votes in the general election, the ANC has set out its last-ditch effort to retain its position as the governing party.

During the party manifesto launch, the ANC said the manifesto builds on the achievements of the past 30 years of democracy to tackle the numerous challenges that persist.

Bhengu-Motsiri says the organisation is determined to win the elections.

“The campaign trail on the ground is giving us a very strong message about what our likely showing is going to be and we say this with utmost humility. We are the main party that is visible on the ground, if you look at our campaign trade, look at our ground battle, look at our aerial battle. I mean social media has always been very abuzz, much abuzz about the fact that the ANC, including pollsters, suggesting that the ANC is definitely going to go … some initially at about 30%,” adds Bhengu-Motsiri.

On Tuesday, ANC’s second Deputy Secretary-General, Maropene Ramokgopa said the party was confident it would obtain 90% of the votes in the Mpumalanga province and more than 50% nationally in the upcoming elections.

ANC confident of its electoral performance in upcoming polls