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ANC confident it will submit LGE candidate lists on time

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spoke to the media on the side-lines of their Special Extended NEC meeting in Kempton Park, East Rand on August 26, 2026.
  • ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spoke to the media on the side-lines of their Special Extended NEC meeting in Kempton Park, East Rand on August 26, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@MbalulaFikile
Ntebo Mokobo

The African National Congress (ANC) says it will submit its candidate lists for the November 4 polls to the Electoral Commission (IEC) on time.

This is despite the delayed announcement of its mayoral candidates.

Political parties have until the end of business on Friday to submit the names of their public representatives to the IEC.

The ANC was to unveil its mayoral candidates on Saturday, but that was cancelled at the last minute.

The party is currently holding a Special Extended National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Kempton Park in the East Rand to consider and approve the names of its mayors.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spoke to the media on the sidelines of their one-day meeting.

He says, “We are confident that the process will be concluded within the prescribed timelines and that the ANC will submit its final candidate lists to the Independent Electoral Commission as required. The responsibility that follows is clear: to take our manifesto, our message and our selected leadership to every ward, every community and every corner of South Africa.”

He says, “The people have entrusted us with the responsibility to lead. We must therefore continue to earn that trust through ethical leadership, accountable governance and dedicated service.”

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