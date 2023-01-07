The 55th African National Conference national conference has finally been concluded and a raft of resolutions has been adopted which the party says will go a long way in tackling the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The governing party released the outcomes of all commissions on Saturday. It has also implored its government to ramp up efforts to deal with gender-based violence and resolved to tighten legislation to deal with racism. Some of these resolutions will now find expression in government policies.

The adopted resolutions at a glance

With violence against women and children, criminal syndicates, gangsterism, construction mafias and extortion at construction sites on the rise – the rapporteur from the Peace and Stability commission, David Mahlobo, says the National Security Strategy Plan is in the offing to deal with any threat to the country’s safety and security.

Obed Bapela from the Arts and Culture Commission explained that as a liberation movement, which took up arms and fought for the freedom of this country, some of its former freedom fighters died in foreign lands, and now a resolution has been adopted to honour them as well as those from APLA and Azanla among others.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni from the Commission on Communication and the Battle of Ideas said the country’s public broadcaster, will soon get funding from the state as opposed to its sole reliance on TV licenses.

The party’s national conference and all the activities of the past few days will now culminate into the 111 year birthday celebrations at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on the January the 8th.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will present the January 8 statement, on behalf of the NEC, which will outline the governing party’s action for the year.

@MYANC statement on the conclusion and key resolutions of the 55th National Election Conference. #ANC55NC pic.twitter.com/cVNTGLUHOU — African National Congress #ANC111 (@MYANC) January 6, 2023