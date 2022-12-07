The ANC has expressed concern over the continued rolling blackouts in the country. Party National Spokesperson, Pule Mabe says heads must roll over the Eskom crisis.

The country has yet again been plunged into stage six load shedding.

The ailing power utility attributed this to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves of diesel. Mabe says something drastic has to happen at Eskom.

He was speaking on the side-lines of media walkabout at Nasrec, South of Johannesburg, days before the ANC National Conference next week.

“This is quite concerning; I don’t think enough for us to always call on Eskom, I think South Africans are expecting action from the ANC. So, I mean our deployees in government must act. Now we can no longer say we can’t keep on calling, we have already called on Eskom, we have called on boards, I think it’s now time for action.”

VIDEO | South Africa’s electricity supply crisis escalates to Stage Six rolling blackouts:

Meanwhile, Eskom says it will continue implementing stage six load shedding until 5am on Friday morning when it will implement stage five.