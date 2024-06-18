ANC committed to smooth transition to GNU 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) says it is committed to a smooth transition to the newly-formed government of national unity (GNU) to honour the aspirations of South Africans.

The ANC has extended an olive branch to the opposition parties, urging them to join the GNU.

The development comes as five parties, including the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Good Party, entered into an agreement on governing the country ahead of the inauguration of President Cyril Ramphosa tomorrow.

ANC National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says, “All parties have been approached by the ANC to come to the table. Five parties have signed. It cannot be a grand coalition unless we think that the vote share of other parties is insignificant. The IFP and all the other parties that have signed. The characterisation that this is an ANC -DA arrangement is really devoid of facts.”

PODCAST | Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri’s full interview on SAFM’s First Take programme:

Tripartite Alliance

Members of the tripartite alliance have raised concern over the inclusion of the Democratic Alliance in the Government of National Unity.

They have raised questions about its viability and potential impact on the country’s future.

Young Communist League National Secretary Mzwandile Thakudi says, “It is diluting the programme for the National Democratic Revolution, as we say. We will not support the anti-war community of the rallies, which has been from the political tree, which is driven by austerity measures in our county. So we view this government of national unity as representative of that dangerous transition.”

PODCAST | Mzwandile Thakudi’s full interview on SAFM’s First Take programme: