ANC Chief Whip concedes next five years will be challenging in parly

New ANC Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Mdumiseni Ntuli has acknowledged that the next five years will be a challenge in parliament. The ANC failed to get an outright majority in last month’s general elections and has decided to form a Government of National Unity with other political parties.

Ntuli says they are ready to make the GNU work for the sake of the people of South Africa.

“I think the ANC leadership is equal to the task. We’re ready to take the challenge. Of course, I do appreciate that the concept of this GNU and the statement of intent will continue to be subjected to continuous interpretation and contestation between and among the parties that are involved. But I think the ANC, which is the originator of this concept, will find a way to navigate this in the best interest of our people,” says Ntuli.

Political analyst Thobani Zikalala. But on closer inspection, Zikalala says, the agreement may not be all rosy for smaller parties.

Ramaphosa was inaugurated today for his second term.

He’s now expected to announce his cabinet, which is expected to include ministers selected from other parties who are part of the GNU.

“Those who wrote the speech on his behalf – the speech he delivered – I think they did a good job in trying to justify, and of course, chart a way forward for the Government of National Unity,” says Zikalala.

He says the GNU does not bode well for smaller parties who are party to that agreement.

“Without any interrogation of the Government of National Unity, you would be very much pleased, and be much in hope, in terms of what the future holds. But of course, if you go through the details of the Government of National Unity, and see how it is constructed, then some things start to fall apart. The recent position that was articulated by the DA, and of course reflected in the statement of intent of the Government of National Unity, I don’t think it bodes very well for the other smaller political parties which have been invited to participate.”

