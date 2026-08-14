ANC caucus welcomes ConCourt dismissal of Ramaphosa appeal

The ANC caucus says the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of the leave to appeal application against the interdict granted to President Cyril Ramaphosa is a clear reminder that political pressure cannot trump the Constitution, due process and the independence of the judiciary.

The Impeachment Committee and several political parties, including the ATM, MKP, and EFF, appealed the Western Cape High Court ruling directly to the apex court.

The high court decision halted the Impeachment Committee’s oral testimony or public hearings, pending a review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report on the Phala Phala matter.

The ANC says the ConCourt ruling sends a message that courts will not be rushed to satisfy political timelines. The party says it strengthens the principle that no parliamentary majority, opposition party or political campaign stands above the law.

It has called on members of the Impeachment Committee to respect court processes.