ANC Caucus calls for Burke’s removal from finance committees

The African National Congress (ANC) Caucus is calling for the immediate removal of Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dr Mark Burke from all finance-related committees.

Burke, the DA’s spokesperson on Finance, is facing allegations said to be stemming from a Reserve Bank affidavit, concerning business activities of Kastelo, a fintech company founded by him.

The allegations relate to the movement of capital across the country’s borders and the possible circumvention of exchange control regulations.

An amount of around four billion rand is said to be mentioned in the affidavit.

Burke serves on Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations and the Standing Committee on Finance.

ANC PARLIAMENTARY CAUCUS CALLS FOR EXPULSION OF DA MEMBER IN THE FINANCE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE pic.twitter.com/T6eSwjOk6B — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) August 17, 2026

ANC MP Cameron Dugmore says, “The Finance Portfolio Committee has oversight over the Reserve Bank, so it’s untenable, so it’s someone that’s deeply involved in allegations to be involved in schemes that manipulate and exempt themselves from exchange control regulations can then be on a committee that in essence has oversight. So, in the first place, we’ll be writing to the Speaker requesting that he be removed from these portfolio committees, and the DA should also do that, and secondly that Parliament’s ethics committee must investigate this conduct.”

The DA says all questions relating to its MP and the allegations about the violation of the country’s financial laws must be directed to his company, Kastelo.

Burke or Kastelo are yet to respond.