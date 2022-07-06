African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe says the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party has called on South Africans to look into alternative ways of having access to a sustainable electricity supply.

However, the government will make sure that there is some aid for those in poor communities. This comes as the country continues to be in the dark due to rolling blackouts implemented by Eskom.

Eskom has implemented stage six load shedding across the country for the first time in a long while.

Mabe briefs the media at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday on the outcomes of the NEC meeting held last weekend. He says South Africans could possibly look at solar power or other means of ensuring electricity supply.

“This is no longer 1975 where our people relied on primer stoves and candle lights, things have changed. So we need energy security so that we can be able to aid and boost effort towards economic reconstruction and recovery.”

The NEC has also decided that former and current ANC leaders who have been fingered in the state capture report must appear before the party’s integrity committee.

The NEC has also expressed concern over the continuous fuel price increases, leading to higher food prices. The party has recommended that government ensures interventions are in place to assist the poor in the country.