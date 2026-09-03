Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

ANC calls on IEC to probe technical failures on nomination system

FILE | ANC's election poster,
  • Image Credits :
  • MyANC Facebook
Natasha Phiri

The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the Electoral Commission (IEC) to urgently investigate the technical failures that prevented the capturing of its candidates on the Online Candidate Nomination System.

The party says it experienced difficulties in submitting its list of candidates contesting the 2026 Local Government Elections.

However, the IEC says it will not grant an extension for the submission of candidates’ lists.

The ANC’s National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says, “I don’t think at this stage we are in the business of apportioning blame, but we are asking for an investigation as to how is it that final portion of the candidates of the ANC were not acknowledged, and in fact, of course, there are others, but we don’t want to talk about other parties because maybe there will be other reasons for how this, on their part, this was not concluded.”

VIDEO | ANC blames IEC after missing candidate deadline:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News