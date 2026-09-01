ANC calls for independent investigation into “slush fund”

The ANC is calling for an independent forensic investigation into the Secret Service Account or so-called slush fund.

The party says the account’s classification has shielded potential wrongdoing from scrutiny.

The ANC made the submission to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, considering its fourth draft report, with no objections raised by other parties in the meeting.

The committee is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

ANC MP Khusela Diko says, “The key point that we were raising was that the fact that the fund or the account is not open to scrutiny, outside of the legislation that governs classification of the fund, makes it difficult to come to any conclusions. So we felt that classification is shielding wrongdoing. We then had a number of recommendations, including an independent forensic investigation into the account, reviewing accountability of the Secret Service Fund, and strengthening accountability through legislative amendments.”

X | @SABCNews | MADLANGA COMMISSION | Drushantha Ramsamy says: “The original Section 27 had PKTT, slush fund and polygraph. In my 28/13, I was told not to mention PKTT. In the 28/13, I was not allowed to mention details, told to leave PKTT out to keep things vague.” pic.twitter.com/OQRwhjCFUW

— SABC News (@SABCNews) July 30, 2026

WATCH | Madlanga Commission | Focus on allegations about misuse of Crime Intelligence secret service funds |