The African National Congress (ANC) has called for an independent investigation into corruption and maladministration in the City of Tshwane.

The party marched from Marabastad in Pretoria to the CBD metro headquarters on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands to newly elected Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

It highlights among others the maladministration and corruption in Tshwane under the Democratic Alliance (DA). The march coincided with the election of a new mayor by the council.

ANC march in Tshwane:

Last month, the DA’s Randall Williams resigned as mayor after the auditor-general flagged billions of rands in irregular expenditure in the municipality.

The absence of government in the City of Tshwane did not deter the ANC from continuing its plans to march.

Scores of party members braved the Pretoria heat and made their 2.5-kilometre walk to Tshwane House. At the top of their demands is an investigation into the city’s financial woes.

ANC Deputy Secretary, Nomvula Mokonyane says, “Therefore, the ANC puts the following demand. Stabilise municipal governance and ensure independent investigations of corruption and maladministration. Call on the SIU and the directorate of priority crimes to investigate monies lost to the people of Tshwane. DA MMC, councillors who benefitted unduly from the city under the resignation of Randall Williams and the collapse of the mayoral committee must pay back the money received as MMCs whilst in those positions.”

The party is calling for vacancies, cadre deployment, service delivery, and reinstatement of the indigent programme to townships and urban areas. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says they will not continue to take the blame for the DA’s failures.

“We will no longer stand and be blamed for things we have not done. Tell the people of Tshwane they are failed by you. You came into power in 2016. The ANC is not power Tshwane. You are in charge here.”

Mbalula also takes a swipe at the EFF’s planned shutdown next Monday.

“Shutdowns create job cuts. Because their relevance is about to be shut down, they say they are shutting down the streets. There is no need to close the streets for you to be heard. You must march, you’ll be listened to. This is a democracy; South Africa is not a banana republic.”

Newly elected speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana, who is also presiding over the election of the mayor, accepted the memorandum on behalf of the city.

“Inside we are having a council meeting where we are supposed to elect a new mayor. Once the mayor is in place, MMCs will be in place, service delivery will come to the people. Thank you very much.”

The city has had five mayors since 2016 when the DA took over as the governing party through a coalition agreement.

Buya Tshwane People’s March | Fikile Mbalula addresses the march: