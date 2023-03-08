The African National Congress (ANC) has come out in support of its Deputy President Paul Mashatile following allegations of perjury and fraud.

However, some political analysts have warned that this will further compromise the reputation of the governing party.

Mashatile, who was sworn in as the country’s ninth Deputy President on Tuesday, allegedly mislead the North West High Court through an affidavit.

In it, Mashatile allegedly said that the ANC National Executive Committee had met and resolved to re-appoint the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), including some members who were either deceased or had resigned from the IPC at the time.

A North West ANC member, Sello Molefe, has opened a case against Mashatile after accusing him of falsifying the affidavit.

The perjury and fraud case against Mashatile comes seven months since an urgent application was taken to the court to nullify the ninth provincial conference.

According to the complainant who is also among the five applicants who approached the courts, Mashatile in his capacity as Acting Secretary-General submitted an answering affidavit in court, attaching a purported resolution of the National Executive Committee to dissolve the Interim Provincial Committee and re-appoint the same members in the new IPC.

VIDEO: Sysman Motloung weighs in on accusations that Paul Mashatile misled a court: