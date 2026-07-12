ANC begins search for KZN mayoral candidates

The African National Congress (ANC) has started its search for people to put forward as its mayoral candidates in municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The interviews conducted by a panel of National Executive Members have started in the provincial office in Durban.

Those vying for the posts must hold at least a degree and have no criminal record, among other requirements.

Provincial Task Team Coordinator James Nxumalo says the party is also finalising the selection of candidates vying to be ANC councillors in the province’s 921 wards.

He is confident that the interviewing and vetting panels will ensure that the finalists reflect the will of the people.

“They will vet those people and ensure that those candidates do not have criminal record but again vet those people to check the criteria in terms of their minimum qualification and ensure that those candidates are credible candidates who can appeal to the masses of our people, those are the people who have finally chosen been by those communities. I think this has helped the ANC to close any loopholes for manipulation.”

Meanwhile, the party has since dismissed criticism over the its public participation and nomination process of mayoral candidates.

In May, the party opened nominations to enable ordinary South Africans to select their preferred mayoral candidates in the eight metropolitan municipalities and 21 cities and towns.

Party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the public has always formed part of the party’s selection of mayoral candidates.

Mbalula defends ANC Mayoral nomination process:

-Report by Zanele Buthelezi