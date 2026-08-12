ANC asks voters for another chance

The African National Congress (ANC) has asked the electorate to give them another chance.

The ANC briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon on its 2021 Local Government Elections manifesto review.

The review is meant to assess progress against 102 commitments made by the ANC across important areas of local government five years ago.

The party is expected to announce its mayoral candidates for the 4 November elections next week.

“We have a proven track record. We’re not saying that we are not facing challenges, or that we have not seen them in certain areas. This is why we give an account. That is why we acknowledge that when we have not acted decisively, we have compromised the decisions, including the improvements that could have been made. This is live in the review. We clearly articulate that there is a need for timely intervention and decisive intervention,” says Chairperson of the party’s Local Government Intervention Subcommittee, Stella Ndabeni.

Meanwhile, the party has attributed challenges in municipalities to the leadership within coalition governments.

“ The main cause of all these issues is leadership, because everything stands and falls on leadership. The leadership characterised by coalition dynamics in these big cities and elsewhere, unavoidably, it has basically brought all this work we are going through now, which has become permanent, systemic problems, which were not there before,” says Deputy Chairperson of the ANC’s Local Government Intervention subcommittee Dr. Dickson Masemola.

ANC NEC Member Dickson Masemola says residents of Johannesburg must give the party a vote of confidence.

“Johannesburg, we want to restore it. It’s a matter of time, and we want to basically restore this city to its glory. But we can only be able to do so if the people of greater Johannesburg give their organisation, the ANC, the absolute authority without any hesitation. We have got the necessary capacity, the necessary policies, including all that is required to get the city back to where it is actually supposed to be.”