The DA says that the ANC’s decision to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is a “sign of panic and desperation”.

The governing party turned to the appeal court on the day of the deadline it was given to hand over its cadre deployment committee records.

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling ordering it to hand over the records to the DA within five days.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber say the ANC is playing for time.

“The ANC is playing for time. T think they are really desperate to hide these records and I think it is important for us to ask, if there is nothing wrong with the cadre deployment committee and its system, why is the ANC so intent on keeping the truth away from South Africa?”

More in video below: