ANC announces two women as premier candidates

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The ANC has announced at least two women as its premier candidates. In Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba is set to replace Stan Mathabatha who has served two terms and Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is set to replace Mxolisi Dukwana in the Free State.

The three provinces where the ANC got a majority to govern alone are the Eastern Cape where Oscar Mabuyane remains the premier, the North West where the party’s Deputy Chairperson Lazarus Mokgosi is now the new premier, with Mpumalanga fielding Mandla Ndlovu.

Gauteng has retained Panyaza Lesufi as premier and Dr Zamani Saul will continue as the Northern Cape premier.

The ANC says it believes this crop of leaders is equal to the challenges facing their provinces. Both the Western Cape and KZN are out of their reach with the DA winning and having Allan Winde as premier and the KZN premier candidate still to be decided after the MK Party got the biggest majority in that province.

However, the National Freedom Party (NFP) has announced that it will go into coalition with the ANC, DA, and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal.

NFP leader Ivan Barnes is briefing media after an intense meeting between the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Barnes says the party is engaging in national level with other parties to have sake of stability in South Africa.

“The spirit of partnership and the maturity (that) have characterized negotiations are a source of inspiration and hope for the millions of South Africans. In addition, we wish to indicate that we are engaging at a national level to ensure that we finalize key aspects of our participation in order to serve the people of this country,” says Barnes.

ANC NEC convenes special meeting ahead of National Assembly’s first sitting:



Meanwhile, the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George says it seems likely that the inauguration of the new President will take place next Wednesday.

George says the inauguration of the next President-elect must take place within five days of the first sitting of Parliament – as set out in the Constitution.

“Within 5 days inauguration of the president must take place. Our duty will be to prepare members to attend the inauguration at the venue. It appears 19 June is the date for such an undertaking.”

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George outlines the process the elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker and President. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/23p8pmnMLw — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) June 13, 2024