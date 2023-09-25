The African National Congress (ANC) has unveiled stringent criteria for its public representatives who will serve in Parliament and the nine provincial legislatures following the 2024 national elections.

The nomination process for ANC candidates has been extended until mid-next month due to challenges faced in convening branch meetings for candidate nominations.

Livhuwani Matsila, the chief secretary of the party’s Electoral Committee, revealed that the ANC has established minimum qualifications for all candidates, requiring at least a matriculation certificate.

Matsila emphasized that candidates must have a clean legal record to be considered. This means that individuals with a criminal record will not be included in the candidate list.

Additionally, members who have faced disciplinary action by ANC committees and had their membership suspended within the past ten years will be ineligible to participate in the nomination process.

VIDEO: ANC branches granted another extension to select candidates <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Furthermore, individuals who are currently facing unresolved disciplinary charges within the ANC or are in the process of appealing previous disciplinary cases will not be allowed to participate in the candidate selection process. This restriction also applies to members whose cases of misconduct or ill-discipline have been referred to the ANC’s Integrity Committee.

The ANC says it aims to ensure that its candidates for public office meet these rigorous standards, reflecting a commitment to ethical and qualified representation in the 2024 elections.

The extension of the nomination process comes as the ANC seeks to conduct a thorough and inclusive selection of candidates for the upcoming elections, allowing for broader participation while maintaining high ethical and legal standards within the party.

VIDEO: ANC media briefing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>