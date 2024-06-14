ANC announces Premier candidates

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced at least two women as its Premier candidates. This follows interviews that were conducted by the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).

In Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba is set to replace Stan Mathabatha who has served two terms as Premier.

Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is set to replace Mxolisi Dukwana as Free State Premier.

Three other provinces where the ANC got majority votes to govern alone are the Eastern Cape where Oscar Mabuyane remains the Premier, the North West where the party’s Deputy Chairperson Lazarus Mokgosi is now the new Premier, with Mpumalanga fielding party provincial Chair, Mandla Ndlovu.

Gauteng has retained Panyaza Lesufi as Premier and Dr Zamani Saul will continue as the Northern Cape Premier.

The ANC says it believes this crop of leaders is equal to the challenges facing their provinces.

Both the Western Cape and KZN are out of their reach with the DA winning and having Allan Winde as Premier and the KZN Premier candidate still to be decided after the MK Party received over 45% of the votes in the province.

FOR IMMEDIATEL RELEASE STATEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF ANC PREMIER CANDIDATES 2024#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/sXhupi0VLg — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 13, 2024