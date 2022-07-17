The African National Congress (ANC) has announced a national memorial service for ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte on Thursday.

Duarte passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning. She will be buried on Sunday afternoon.

Duarte will be buried at Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg, in accordance with Muslim rites.

She was admitted to the hospital last year with gastrointestinal complications which required various investigations, an interventional procedure and other treatment.

Video: ANC media briefing following ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte’s death

Jessie Yasmin Duarte: 1953 – 2022

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born on the 19th of September in 1953. As a long time anti-apartheid activist she has served as a special assistant to former President Nelson Mandela and was also a member of the Gauteng provincial government as MEC for Safety and Security in 1994.

Duarte also served as the country’s ambassador to Mozambique. Before she assumed her current post as ANC Deputy Secretary-General in 2012 she was serving as the ANC spokesperson.

The ANC and its alliance partners has sent condolences to her family and is expected some of it’s top brass will visit her family on Sunday morning and also attend her funeral.

Video: Jessie Duarte I Looking back at Duarte’s political journey