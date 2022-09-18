The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock and sadness following the brutal killing of its ward councillor at Ngquza Hill Local Municipality in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that Ward 15 Councillor Fundisile Ranai and his 17-year-old son, Siyolise, were both shot and killed at their Joe Slovo Park home on Saturday night by gunmen.

The ANC has called on law enforcement agencies to make sure the perpetrators are hunted and brought to book.

ANC provincial Spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi says Ranai was a dedicated councillor.

“We are angry at the senseless killing of one of the most dedicated and hardworking councillors in our province. Our hearts are with the Ranai family. This is a tragic loss for the Ranai family, the ANC, the community of Lusikisiki and Ingquza Hill Municipality. We are calling on law enforcement agencies to intensify their work to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book to the full extent of the rule of law. We also want to express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Ranai family, relatives, friends and the community of Ingquza Hill Municipality,” says Ngqondi.

