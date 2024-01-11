ANC, SA government politicising meaning of genocide: SAZF

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) says the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African government are politicising the meaning of genocide, through the case against Israel, currently being heard at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the Hague, in The Netherlands.

South Africa is asking the court to declare that Israel has and continues to breach its obligations under the Genocide Convention, in relation to the ongoing war in Gaza.

South Africa presented its single round of oral arguments on Thursday.

SA-Israel ICJ case | International Court of Justice analysis: Sherwin Bryce-Pease

Director of Public Policy at the SA Zionist Federation, Benji Shulman says South Africa’s decision to refer Israel to the International Court of Justice is a misappropriation of the term ‘genocide’.

“The South African Zionist Federation strongly condemns the ANC government’s attempt to politicise the meaning of genocide. This distortion, aimed at delegitimising Israel’s right to self-defense, represents a cynical misuse of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to alter the established understanding of genocide under international law. The South African Zionist Federation reaffirms that Israel conducts its war against the genocidal Hamas terrorist organisation in line with international law.”