African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa, says the party aims to win next year’s general elections with an outright majority.

He says the South African people see the governing party as a vehicle to drive change in the country.

Ramaphosa engages with various stakeholders, including senior editors and academia in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday. This is in the build-up to the party’s 2019 Election Manifesto review taking place on Sunday at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Ramaphosa will report back to the nation on the performance of the ANC.

“The ANC is going to achieve an outright majority. We are not working to be in a coalition but if we have to choose a coalition party, we will choose the ANC to be a coalition partner. We are confident that we are going to emerge victorious. Many people in our country still see the ANC as the only vehicle that can continue with the transformation process and make it better.”

Ramaphosa’s sentiments on the party hoping to win by an outright majority have been shared by various other prominent ANC members.

Ramaphosa engages with media on ANC’s Manifesto Review Launch:

Earlier last month, party Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, said the ANC will campaign for the outright majority.

Mbalula said the governing party is unfazed by opposition parties who have agreed on a Multi-Party Pact ahead of the elections next year.

He also warned the ANC structures not to make public pronouncements on coalitions before making their views known within the mother body structure.

Analysing Manifesto

Ramphosa says the party is on a campaign to analyse the 2019 Election Manifesto after which it will to give communities feedback on the commitment it made.

The governing party earlier announced that it had implemented over 70% of the commitments it made in its 2019 election manifesto.

“So in this discussion, we need to aknowledge the massive damage that was caused to our economy and our society by some of the devastating processes that we have been through. COVID-19 being one of them. 2021 unrest being another, climate change that manifested itself through floods being another and how we responded as a government to address the challenges our people were facing.”

