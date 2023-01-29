The African National Congress (ANC) says its strategic goal is to end the rolling blackouts before the end of the year or reduce it to at least to Stage 2.

This has emerged at the governing party’s NEC Lekgotla at Esselen Park, east of Johanesburg.

In his political overview, President Cyril Ramaphosa tabled some of the interventions to end load shedding.

ANC NEC Lekgotla I SG Fikile Mbalula and new spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu addresses the media:

Party reiterates importance of moving towards renewable energy

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa also reiterated the importance of the country moving towards the use of renewable energy.

“There has been a legend or a story that we are moving towards closing coal-fired power stations. I have personally made it clear to some world leaders that I interact with that there is just no way that we are going to close those power stations. Those that are reaching the end of their lives, they will be recalibrated and repurposed as we move towards renewable energy.”

Ramaphosa says for now the country’s objective is to decrease rolling blackouts to lower levels.

He has, however, warned that interventions that have been proposed will take sometime to take effect.

Ramaphosa has elaborated on some of the interventions that he says are meant to reduce the rolling blackouts.

“Many people have lost hope of finding employment. The youth are especially negatively affected with nearly a third of young people between 15-24 who are not employed or in training.”