The African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that young people around the world have become restless due to the current socio-economic conditions.

This as the party’s policy conference is expected to get underway on Thursday.

The party says the focus on Africa will continue with the aim of building a better continent.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says international relations matters are key to economic development.

“Key is economic diplomacy and key is how do we use international relations to build our economy. How do we build relations globally that can also assist in dealing with the challenges that we facing in South Africa? So even though we are dealing with international relations, the issues of poverty, unemployment, inequality and hunger are still [at] the top of everything we do,” adds Zulu.

Below is the full interview with the Minister: