African National Congress (ANC) members led by National Spokesperson Pule Mabe and Head of Organizing Nomvula Mokonyane are picketing outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court.

This comes after eight women were gang raped by a group of men in West Village. Goods belonging to the film crew that was attacked while shooting a music video were also stolen.

More than 80 suspects were nabbed following the attack on various charges. They will be making their second court appearance on Wednesday.

More police have been deployed to maintain peace as various groups of protestors have gathered outside the Court.

Mokonyane says the West Rand community has been affected by the ordeal that saw women raped.

She says, “Firstly we must condemn what has happened and say that through this incident there’s been now true revelation of trauma and terror that the community has been living under. Today we have our girls who have been molested and as government, we need to now expropriate all these deserted mines and that land without compensation for the good of the public to make sure that they’re revitalised and create jobs for their own communities. We’re here among others to say we can’t live under the reign of terror.”

‘Law enforcement agencies must uphold rule of law’

Action SA has also gathered outside the court calling on law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law and arrest illegal foreign nationals.

The Krugersdorp Action SA councillor, Meshack van Wyk, says South Africans are under siege by undocumented immigrants.

Van Wyk says, “We are at siege in our own country and if the police do not strengthen the laws in South Africa we will go down to the dungeons because there are no laws in this country. As Action SA we say to strengthen the laws and implement the laws and only when the laws are implemented there will be ordered. We propose that law and order be brought back to South Africa otherwise we will find that people that come from other countries keep us at bay in our own countries. We are saying no to gender-based violence.”

VIDEO: SABC reporter, Hasina Gori is following the story:



Information

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on anyone with information about the mass rape of eight women in Krugersdorp to speak out.

In his letter to the nation, Ramaphosa said that a legal provision that came into effect on July 31 now makes it a crime not to report a sexual offence against a vulnerable person.

Other laws to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence signed earlier this year include expanding the scope of the sex offender’s register and training prosecutors and magistrates in the new legislation.

He also urged society to promote positive attitudes around gender equality and assist in supporting survivors of gender abuse.

Ramaphosa said these horrible acts of brutality are an affront to the rights of women and girls to live and work in freedom and safety.