The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of using delay tactics to avoid being ousted through a motion of no confidence, which was set for Thursday’s council meeting.

The council meeting has been marred by adjournments ahead of the tabling of the motion against Speaker, Raymond Dlamini of the DA.

The ANC’s Gauteng Secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said the situation was creating chaos in the municipality.

“The motion of no confidence is part of the agenda that’s why there is delaying tactics from the Democratic Alliance. We can’t create this state of chaos in our municipality if the power is gone, leave the power and allow the parties that have got the majority in council to take over and move forward. It can’t be that they behave as if they are some super crazy mad people, that thing must come to an end. Democratic Alliance’s time in Ekurhuleni has come to an end,” says Nciza.

VIDEO: ANC’s plans for the City of Ekurhuleni council sitting: