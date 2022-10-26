Political analyst Dr John Molepo predicts a fierce battle in the motion of no confidence in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell which is expected on Wednesday.

The African National Congress (ANC) is pushing for her removal.

The party has questioned her capability to run the metro. It has previously expressed its dissatisfaction through protest marches in various townships in the metro.

The violent action left four people dead in Tembisa in August. Tembisa residents took to the streets over escalating electricity costs.

The African Independent Congress (AIC), the Independent Citizen Movement (ICM), Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), United Democratic Party (UDM), African Transformation Party (ATM), National Freedom Party (NFP) and Congress of the People (COPE) say they also support the motion of no confidence.

Molepo says the issue of coalition governance has become complicated.

He says, “Look what is happening currently in Johannesburg. Looking at Ekurhuleni the ANC using the same strategy, but let’s hope here in Ekurhuleni, the ANC is going to give them support because with the (Economic Freedom Fighters) EFF is not giving them support. I think it will give them a serious challenge to ascend into power. But, the motion of no confidence in the mayor, I think it can succeed. And I don’t know the talks between the two parties. If they’ve clinched a certain deal. That will be the fall of the DA in that particular municipality.”

Minority parties

In a statement ahead of the tabling of the motion, the parties say minority parties in the Ekurhuleni Metro, the AIC, ICM, PAC, UDM, ATM, NFP and COPE say they have always raised concerns about the instability in the metro since the takeover by the DA-led “multiparty” coalition government.

They cited among others a series of resignations by senior council officials over the past couple of months.

They include the former MMC of Finance, the leader of Executive Business and the Chief of Staff.

The parties say many townships under the metro are facing neglect in the provision of service delivery.

Last week, the Speaker in Ekurhuleni Raymond Dhlamini confirmed the receipt of the motion of no confidence that the ANC Caucus has brought against Campbell.

VIDEO: Battle for Ekurhuleni Metro with Political Analyst Sandile Swana:

