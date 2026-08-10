ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 4

The Psychological Barrier: Africa’s Invisible Opponent

One of the battles that Africa as a society must overcome is its preoccupation with European football. We are fans of European clubs. This is the case among the people who love football. From ordinary citizens to players, coaches, managers, board members, team/club owners, FA leaders, ministers, and possibly presidents as well.

“The hardest lesson of my life has come to me late. It is that a nation can win freedom without its people becoming free.”

— Joshua Nkomo

Perhaps the greatest obstacle standing between Africa and FIFA World Cup Trophy cannot be measured by statistics, tactics or technical ability.

It is psychological.

Across the continent, we consume European football with remarkable passion.

We devote African time, African emotion, African money, African television broadcasts and African data to European football.

We celebrate it.

We idolise it.

Many African supporters know the coaches, players, league tables, and tactical systems of Europe’s biggest leagues in extraordinary detail.

Yet the same supporters often know very little about the domestic leagues of neighbouring African countries.

Some can name every UEFA Champions League goalscorer but cannot identify the reigning CAF Champions League champions.

That should concern us.

Whether we realise it or not, we are teaching our children where football’s excellence lives.

Ironically, those are the very nations we expect our players to defeat when the FIFA World Cup begins.

We buy European club jerseys.

We wear European club colours.

We introduce our children to European clubs long before they develop any connection with African football.

Supporting European football has become so normal that many supporters identify more strongly with clubs thousands of kilometers away than with teams in neighbouring countries.

This is not simply about football.

It is about mindset.

Just like African players. South American players play in Europe. The reason their nations have won it 10 times, having lost six times in the final and two of those six to another South American nation, is because they see opponents in any team, rather than heroes. In this century, they have featured in three finals of the seven, losing one and winning two.

It is difficult to spend an entire lifetime believing someone is superior, then suddenly expect yourself to become their equal for 90 minutes on a football field.

The subconscious remembers what the conscious mind tries to forget.

That psychological barrier cannot be removed by football associations alone.

It does not require a federation president.

It does not require a technical committee.

It requires Africans themselves to make a conscious decision to value African football with the same passion, curiosity, and commitment that they give to Europe.

Not only during the FIFA World Cup.

Every day.

As Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o warned:

“It is the final triumph of a system of domination when the dominated start singing its virtues.”

Until Africa truly believes in African football, it will always be tempted to measure itself through European eyes.

Football freedom begins in the mind.

Only then can it be expressed on the field.

“Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed,” Friedrich Nietzsche

Introspection: Africa’s Time Is Now

“There is a good way and a bad way to play football.”

— Thabo Dladla

Every World Cup invites reflection.

For Africa, that reflection must be honest.

Too often, we respond to disappointment by searching for a new coach.

Yet coaching appointments alone cannot solve structural problems. For the longest time, they haven’t.

The seven pillars outlined in this article are not temporary solutions.

They are the foundation upon which sustainable football success is built.

Africa’s future will not be transformed simply by appointing a famous, experienced, well-travelled coach, whether local or foreign.

Success, at the biggest stage, begins much earlier.

It begins with children. It begins with identity. It begins with coach education rooted in African realities. It begins with youth development that values players above trophies. It begins with domestic leagues that reinforce the football we want our national teams to play. It begins with exposing young players to international football before they reach the senior game.

Only then does the senior national coach inherit players prepared to compete and conquer at the highest level.

Hiring coaches, local or foreign, will not bring much to the table.

Unfortunately, we now have local coaches who coach a foreign game. It is no longer safe to say, “local or foreign”, anymore. Sometimes a foreigner is more local than a local one, and vice versa, in terms of understanding the environment, mentality, culture, social constructs, and more. Some foreign coaches may not be able to live it but are clear about its value and impact in the nation they are working in.

The situation is so confused that sometimes you have a local coach who admonishes the local attributes of players and therefore, inhibits the natural flair, spontaneity that we see in teams like France, Spain, Argentina, and others today. It is some local coaches who, at times, teach foreign football philosophies.

As a continent, we must learn that no success at the highest level will come from an individual. Maybe on the field with a great personality, but definitely not off it.

Collectively, we must produce star players, just as we used to. We have individuals with the potential to rise above the rest and become top players in the world. We need them.

Exceptional players matter. Exceptional coaches matter. But no football nation has sustained excellence without strong systems.

Africa possesses extraordinary talent.

There is no reason the continent cannot consistently produce footballers equal to—or even better than—the very best from South America or Europe.

For any doubters, the legendary George Weah won the FIFA Player of the Year in 1995. If that is not convincing enough, he also won the Ballon d’Or, in the same year. He remains the first and only African Player to have done so.

Africa has it within itself to produce stars that far surpass those from South America. Only if Africa would believe in itself and only in itself.

What has been missing is not talent. It has been alignment.

As Arsène Wenger observed:

“I think our success comes from the quality of education, in talent identification, which is neglected by many countries, and also from African immigration. When you look at the history of French football, our history is closely tied to immigration.”

Africa must build functioning structures.

Coach education.

Talent identification.

Youth leagues.

Domestic competitions.

International exposure.

Above all else, Africa must allow these systems the one thing they require most.

Time.

Spain did not become world champions overnight.

Their long-term planning eventually produced a coach such as Luis de la Fuente (appointed at 61), who reached the highest level without having previously coached at a FIFA World Cup or represented Spain as a senior international.

The same with Lionel Scaloni (appointed at 40 years), who has never led any club team, but is a World Champion and has played in two successive World Cup finals.

Both coaches are continental, as well as World champions

The system prepared them long before they received the opportunity.

Argentina’s coach education system produced six head coaches at one FIFA World Cup.

France’s football structures continue to produce world-class players year after year – a league that has produced a UEFA Club Champion for two years running in PSG.

Norway returned to the FIFA World Cup after decades away, playing with a clear identity built through patience, planning, and consistency. They have a big personality player in Haaland.

None of those achievements happened by accident.

History rewards nations that remain faithful to a long-term vision.

Maybe for us Africa, more than anyone else, as Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel wrote:

“History teaches us that men learn nothing from history.”

The “De-Africanisation” of Football, on the continent.

In the last 30 years or so, the African ingredient – the DNA of African football – has been slowly, but surely, getting eroded.

Cameroon had Roger Milla, then Samuel Eto’o, Liberia had George Weah, Ghana had Abedi Pele, Zambia had Kalusha Bwalya, Nigeria had Augustine Okocha, Egypt had Hossam Hassan, then Mohamed Aboutrika. Senegal had El-Hadji Diouf, Cote d’ Ivoire had Didier Drogba, Mali gave us Seydou Keita, and in South Africa we had Doctor Khumalo and Shoes Moshoeu, then Bennedict McCarthy. These are just a few that one may highlight here.

All the Top countries in the World, even in this 23rd Edition of the FIFA World Cup that just finished, still have at least that one big-name player who makes things happen for them even though they are strong teams themselves. That was always the truth with African teams

At this last World Cup, Senegal had Sadio Mane (34), Morocco had Achraf Hakimi (27), Egypt had Mohamed Salah (34), and South Africa had Themba Zwane (36). For the first time, Africa had 10 countries at this World Cup. This trend (ukhondolo) has got to change and change soon. Except for Achraf, the age of these players tells a full story.

Argentina has Messi (39). Brazil had Vinicius Jr (26). Croatia had Modric (40). England had Kane (33). France had Mbappe (27). Norway had Haaland (26). Portugal had Ronaldo (41). Spain had Yama (18) and Olmo (28). It is no coincidence that these players have helped their countries to be at the top in the last three editions of the World Cup, and for three, even won it

We need to “Re-Africanise” Football on the continent. We need our Ingredient, our DNA, back. From coaching material, coach education, playing philosophy, youth development. Africa needs to reincarnate its stars on the field again.

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them” Albert Eintsein

Africa has learned enough.

The time has come to Act.

Africa possesses Talent.

Africa possesses the Culture. Really!!!

Africa possesses Passion.

Now Africa must build Structures that allow those gifts to flourish.

Brian Moore believed, in 1990, that it was only a matter of time before an African nation won the FIFA World Cup.

Thirty-six years later, that prediction remains unfulfilled.

Not because Africa lacks footballers.

But because Africa has yet to fully believe in, develop, and organise itself around its own football Identity.

“The Battle of the Cultures” will not be won by Imitation/Copy/Cut-and-Paste.

It will be won by Self-Conviction.

Africa, your time is now. Ni Wakati.

By Ziphozonke Dlangalala

Links to previous Parts below:

ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 1

ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 2

ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 3

