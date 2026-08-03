ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 3

Leagues: The Environment That Shapes the National Team

“If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.”

— Albert Einstein

Youth development produces the player.

Domestic leagues complete the player.

If our leagues do not reflect the football we want our national teams to play, then our national teams will always struggle to compete with countries whose domestic competitions reinforce a clear football philosophy.

Too often, African leagues fail to reflect the true African game.

Instead of encouraging creativity, attacking football and technical expression, many competitions become physical battles where survival is valued more than football itself.

This problem becomes even more evident in CAF interclub competitions.

Home advantage frequently relies on making life difficult for visiting teams rather than outperforming them through football. While such tactics may produce occasional victories, they do little to prepare players for the demands of the FIFA World Cup, where the focus is entirely on football.

Players raised in those environments eventually discover that the advantages they enjoyed at home no longer exist.

Only football remains.

Over the past five years, I have conducted and published a comparative study of five European leagues and five African leagues.

The findings reveal consistent trends.

African leagues generally produce fewer goals, league champions often win with relatively low points totals, and overall attacking numbers remain significantly lower than those seen in Europe’s leading competitions.

Those statistics reveal more than numbers.

They reveal a philosophy.

We continue to believe that defending well is enough to win championships.

That belief follows us to the FIFA World Cup.

Unfortunately, the modern World Cup increasingly rewards teams capable of attacking, creating and consistently scoring goals.

It is therefore disappointing to hear respected African football figures argue during AFCON:

“This is the semi-final. You don’t have to play good football. Just win.”

Such thinking ultimately limits our progress.

As tournaments become more competitive, the quality of football becomes even more important—not less.

Good football, rooted in a nation’s culture and reinforced through every level of development, becomes increasingly valuable as the competition advances.

Anything less keeps us further away from becoming world champions.

Even at the Africa Cup of Nations, there remains a tendency to score once and defend the lead at all costs.

For that reason, it was hardly surprising that many African teams struggled during what I described as “The World Cup of Goals.”

The tournament consistently rewarded attacking football.

Countries such as France, Spain and, Norway provide valuable examples.

Their domestic leagues reflect their football identity.

Their leading clubs play with the same philosophy that underpins their national teams.

League champions in those countries regularly score well over two goals per match while conceding relatively few (one goal per match). Here, I am making the point that they do concede, but their focus is on scoring more. They win by imposing their football, not merely by resisting their opponents. The “clean sheet” myth does not exist

The relationship between domestic football and the national team cannot be ignored.

League football contributes the overwhelming majority of a player’s football education.

National coaches may only have two or three weeks before a major tournament.

That is not enough time to transform habits developed over an entire season.

Domestic leagues therefore shape between eighty and ninety percent of the finished player.

National coaches merely complete the final ten or twenty percent.

If Africa wants different World Cup results, our domestic leagues must first produce different football.

International Experience: Preparing African Players for the Highest Level

International experience is not the foundation of World Cup success, but it is an essential layer built upon the foundations already discussed—identity, coach education, youth development and competitive domestic leagues.

Exposure to international football accelerates player development in ways that domestic competition alone cannot.

This is true for junior national teams, but even more so for youth club teams and school teams where schools fulfil an important developmental role.

Players who regularly compete against foreign opposition, in unfamiliar countries and under different football cultures, mature much faster than those who spend their entire development within familiar surroundings.

In my experience, one international match can be worth the equivalent of eight to ten domestic matches.

It challenges players technically, tactically, psychologically and socially.

While financial resources remain a challenge for many African nations, international exposure is still not prioritised to the extent that it should be.

That reflects a broader problem.

Africa has yet to place youth football development at the centre of its football strategy.

The fact that many countries still lack specialised youth coach education programmes is evidence enough that youth development has not yet received the attention it deserves.

This must change.

Many clubs already have the financial capacity to expose their youth teams internationally but simply do not do so.

One practical solution would be for clubs participating in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup to include youth international fixtures alongside senior continental matches.

Youth teams need not remain away for the entire duration of the senior team’s trip. They could travel shortly before the fixture, play against the host club’s youth side a day prior the senior team’s fixture.

Simple initiatives such as these would begin bridging one of the biggest developmental gaps between Africa and the world’s leading football nations.

I have seen the value of international exposure first-hand.

The Under-20 team (Mamelodi Sundowns Development Team under the club president at the time Dr. Patrice Motsepe) that I coached during 2009 and 2010 remains, to this day, the only youth team to defeat a Premier Soccer League club in the Nedbank Cup.

That team played just under twenty international matches within eighteen months, both inside and outside Africa.

Its success was no coincidence.

The team achieved a success rate of approximately 85%.

More importantly, 18 of the 21 players progressed into professional football, both in South Africa and abroad. Many went on to represent South Africa at various national team levels, including the senior national team.

Among them were Keagan Dolly, Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Xulu – the first two having been exposed to proper youth development at the Sport School of Excellence at Elandsfontein.

Their success was built not only on talent, but also on quality youth development and meaningful international exposure.

Talent opens the door.

International experience prepares players to walk through it.

By Ziphozonke Dlangalala, Football Coach and Youth Football Specialist

Links to previous Parts below:

ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 1

ANALYSIS: Why Africa still falls short at the FIFA World Cup – Part 2

