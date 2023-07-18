A 68-year-old wheelchair bound rape victim from KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been handed the keys to a brand new home built from R10 donations from South Africans from all walks of life.

The brainchild of the Ayanda Msweli Foundation, The Bucket Challenge, encourages people to donate R10 towards helping victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Msweli says it is important to restore dignity to victims of GBV.

“When I was standing there I said to myself the days of commentating GBV and lamenting saying South Africa the country is going down to the grave I said I must do something. Let’s activate Ubuntu within the people. I said to myself what I will do, I know that there’s a saying in Zulu that says one drop of water makes a bucket full. The least you can do for this aunty, because she was brutally raped, you can build nice house so that her dignity maybe it can come back.”

The Department of Correctional Services partnered with the Foundation with some of its inmates building the house.

KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services Commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele. explains:

“The department collaborated with us and took our skilled men to help, as this gives an opportunity to showcase the work we have done to restore dignity back in inmates and also upskilling them so they are able to find work or be self-employed when they return home, life after prison. We do this because we know and understand that they don’t belong to the correctional service. That’s why we encourage them to do this kind of work as this shows public that inmates have the ability to do something positive.”

The pensioner says being in her new home now makes her feel that a part of her dignity has at least been restored.

“I am emotionally looking at this beautiful house which is now my home, I am holding back tears. I am very happy and very grateful to Ayanda Msweli and Ukhozi FM, including every South African who donated to make the building of this house a reality. Now I have a beautiful house, my dignity has been restored, even if I were to die I am at peace my remains will sleep at a proper home.”