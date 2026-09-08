Amrabat quits Morocco ahead of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has made himself unavailable for Morocco ahead of the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month, saying he will not play under current coach Mohamed Ouahbi but has not retired from international football.

Amrabat would not reveal his reasons for the decision but had limited game time at the recent World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where he started one of his side’s six games as they lost to France in the quarter-finals.

The emergence of Manchester City midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has limited his game time.

“This has been a very difficult decision, but I do not feel able to continue representing the national team under the current head coach,” Amrabat said in an Instagram post.

“I am therefore making myself unavailable for selection while he remains in charge. Out of respect for the national team and everyone involved, I prefer to keep the reasons behind this decision private. I want to be clear: I am not retiring from international football, and I am not closing the door on representing Morocco again.”

Dutch-born Amrabat, who recently signed for Ajax Amsterdam, was a key member of the Morocco side that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals under former coach Walid Regragui, who Ouahbi replaced in March this year.

The 30-year-old said he would remain the team’s “biggest fan” as they begin their journey to the Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next June and July.

Morocco host Gabon in their first Group A qualifier on September 25, before a trip to neutral South Africa to face Lesotho in Bloemfontein four days later.

(Reporting by Nick SaidEditing by Toby Davis)