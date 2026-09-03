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Amnesty International urges human rights focus in upcoming LGE

IEC staff at a voting station.
  • IEC staff at a voting station.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News-IEC-stand-IEC (2)
SABC News

Amnesty International South Africa has urged voters to prioritise human rights and accountability when casting their ballots in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November.

The human rights organisation highlighted widespread public dissatisfaction with crumbling municipal infrastructure and failing basic services.

It has described the upcoming vote as a decisive moment to demand political accountability.

“It is because of the integrated nature between service delivery and human rights- because what are our human rights? We have the right to access adequate housing, we have the right to water, and sanitation. The bill of rights enshrines many of these things that we call economic, social, and cultural rights- which are delivered on by people in power. The government has the responsibility to ensure access to these rights,” says Amnesty International SA Cassandra Dorasamy.

 VIDEO | IEC on Wednesday briefed the media on on the outcomes of the candidate nomination process:

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