American, Torri Huske (19) narrowly missed out on a world record in the women’s 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Sunday, while her compatriot and seven-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the 50m butterfly.

RETWEET to congratulate Torri Huske! 🥇 She wins GOLD in the women’s 100m butterfly.@USASwimming x #FINABudapest2022 📺 : @PeacockTV and Olympic Channel: Home of @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/VkUqFBvqVs — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) June 19, 2022

Huske was ahead of the world record time in the final 50m but eventually finished with a time of 55.64 seconds – just 0.16 seconds shy.

The 19-year-old finished half a second ahead of France’s Marie Wattel who took silver while China’s Zhang Yufei took the bronze.