Two of the world’s most famous American disco divas from the nineties, Cece Peniston and Crystal Waters, are on their way for a return, whirlwind tour of South Africa and Botswana this weekend.

The queens of the dance floor, very popular in the Mother City especially, will grace the stage of the Grand Arena in Goodwood on Saturday.

Next weekend the much-loved entertainers will perform in Durban and Gaborone.

Audiences have been promised a trip down memory lane with chart-toppers that celebrate the Dance & House era. The promoter has described the nostalgic clubbing gigs as the “best old-school party in the wake of Covid”.

South African artists that will share the stage with them are Fagrie Isaacs, Garth Taylor and Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd.