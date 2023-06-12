American law enforcement is preparing an extensive security operation in Miami, Florida ahead of former President Donald Trump arraignment on Tuesday. Trump appears on 37-counts relating to his illegal retention of highly classified documents. But Trump and his allies used the usual rhetoric to denounce the federal grand jury indictment.

The charges include violations of the Espionage Act, the wilful retention of national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, tampering with evidence and making false statements to investigators. However, Trump has framed the indictment “a political hit by a corrupt Department of Justice and FBI.”

Trump remains defiant, despite the 49-page indictment detailing the 37 counts and efforts by Trump and his aids to obstruct investigators from accessing the trove of highly sensitive documents, that includes details about the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

“Now the Marxist left is once again using the same corrupt DOJ and the same corrupt FBI. And the Attorney General and the local district attorneys to interfere in our elections at a level that our country and few countries have ever seen before. They’re cheating, they’re crooked, they’re corrupt. These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated. You have to defeat them,” says Trump.

Biden’s weaponization of the federal government is going to disrupt our nation, because it goes against our core belief in equal justice under the law. House Republicans will not stand for it. @Jim_Jordan, @RepJamesComer, and all House Republicans will get the answers Americans… pic.twitter.com/GwvcBZbuBw — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 10, 2023

The Republican Speaker, Kevin McCarthy took to social media to support Trump, while accusing President Joe Biden of weaponizing the federal government.

We have now reached a war phase. Eye for an eye. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 9, 2023

Trump allies like the Arizona Republican Congressman, Andy Biggs tweeted: “We have now reached the war phase. Eye for an Eye” with Kari Lake who failed in her bid for the Arizona Governorship, while refusing to concede the race went further.

“If you wanna get to President Trump you’re going to have to go through me and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me…and I’m gonna tell you…most of us are card carrying members of the NRA…that’s not a threat. That’s a public service announcement,” says Biggs.

But the detailed nature and seriousness of the charges, going to the heart of U.S. military and intelligence secrets, presents an uphill battle for the GOP Presidential frontrunner. The country’s former Attorney General, Bill Barr served in the Trump administration.

“I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity in these documents and how many there were, frankly. If even half of it is true, then he’s toast. I mean, it’s a pretty — it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning. And this idea of presenting Trump as a victim here or a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous,” says Barr.

In his response on social media Trump referred to Bill Barr as a disgruntled former employee and a “gutless pig”. He also called the lead investigator and special prosecutor, Jack Smith “deranged and a Trump hater” while labeling the entire process against him a witch-hunt and election interference. Professor William Howell of the University of Chicago sees White House silence as a good move.

“Biden’s approach with regard to the charges themselves is likely to be what it has been all along, which is to remain quiet and silent and not to breathe, you know, not to offer any hint that he’s been involved or that he cares about anything other than the rule of law being protected,” says Howell.

Trump’s legal battles comes amidst next years Presidential election and the Republican primaries, that will determine the GOPs nominee likely face Joe Biden, who’s seeking re-election. Trump is the Republican front-runner, leading his nearest rival by more than 30 points. This on the back of his Republican opponents using the indictment to attack the Justice Department instead of the man standing in their way to the nomination. It however augments well with his supporters, who remain fiercely loyal to Trump, no matter the charges against him.

VIDEO: Trump heads to Miami ahead of court appearance: