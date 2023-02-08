US President Joe Biden has used his State-of-the-Union address to highlight his administration’s legislative accomplishments with a message that American democracy, while bruised, has remained unbroken. He told members of both Houses that the State-of-the-Union was strong as he called on both parties to work together.

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere. And that’s always been my vision for our country and I know it’s many of yours. To restore the soul of the nation. To rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class. To unite the country. We’ve been sent here to finish the job. In my view.”

Economy

Biden hailed the resilience and strength of the U.S. economy, citing job creation and falling unemployment and inflation.

“Two years ago, the economy was reeling. I stand here tonight after we’ve created, with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs,” Biden said, in his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January.

