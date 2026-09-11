America reflects 25 years after 9/11

Twenty-five years after the deadliest attack on US soil, Americans will pause on Friday to commemorate the nearly 3 000 people killed when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania and to wrestle with the legacy of September 11.

The attacks shaped generations of Americans who lived through the day or grew up in its aftermath, influencing US foreign policy, domestic politics and public attitudes toward security.

But for many whom the attacks directly affected the victims’ families, first responders and rescue workers, the anniversary is a tribute to the lives lost on a clear blue day a quarter century ago and the heartbreak that followed.

Caroline Ogonowski’s father, John, was the captain of American Airlines Flight 11, which flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 47 minutes after taking off from Boston, killing everyone aboard.

Ogonowski, now 39, had her first baby this year and named him John, after her father. She took him to visit her father’s grave last week and will attend a memorial ceremony in Boston on Friday.

“This year, there’s this new sadness in knowing that they won’t ever get to know each other,” Ogonowski, who has worked in disaster ârelief and humanitarian assistance, said in a phone interview. “My father will never know his grandson. And my son will never know his grandfather.

“We owe it to my father and all the others that we lost on that day to make sure that we continue to teach future generations about what happened, about who these people were, who these heroes were, how our country came together and became stronger because of it,” she added.

In New York, Vice President JD Vance and all four living former presidents, including President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time of the attacks, will join Mayor Zohran Mamdani alongside victims’ relatives at the September 11 memorial in downtown Manhattan.