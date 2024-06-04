Amcu supports demands of protesting Sibanye Stillwater mineworkers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it supports the demands of the workers protesting over proposed employee share ownership scheme (ESOP) for Kroondal employees at Sibanye Stillwater mine in Rustenburg, in the North West.

Operations remain halted at two shafts at the mine. This is as over 200 mineworkers have been staging a sit in underground at the Kwezi Shaft from yesterday morning, while night shift was also cancelled at K6 Shaft.

Sibanye Stillwater emphasised that discussions between the company and unions regarding the details of the proposed Kroondal ESOP are ongoing, and the proposal has not yet been implemented because the acquisition of Anglo Platinum’s 50 % share in the Kroondal PSA transaction has not been concluded.

Amcu’s Regional Deputy Chairperson, Xolile Dangala says; “We went underground then we were given a mandate, and we gave the feedback to management as to what is the mandate, then we will take it from there. The meeting that will be held today is the one that is going to determine what the answer from the employer regarding the mandate of the working class is. Based on the mandate, they are saying they only want their monies. If the employer is willing to resolve this, they should adhere to the mandate.”

Report by Thabang Morutloa