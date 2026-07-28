AMCU, Implats set for meeting amid ongoing safety halt

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and Impala Platinum (Implats) management are expected to meet at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in the North West on Tuesday.

The meeting will focus on working conditions at the mine’s various shafts.

It comes amid growing concern over the rising number of fatalities at the operation.

Two mineworkers died in separate incidents last week, bringing the total number of fatalities at the mine this year to seven.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa says mining operations will remain suspended until the company adequately addresses workers’ safety concerns.

“AMCU has called the safety shutdown of all the operations of Impala because of this continuity of killing of the worker in the line of duty. And it seems as if there is no plan in place to curb this scourge of killing workers. AMCU has called for the shutdown of the mine, to which the company agreed to that call. So there will be no operation in the mine. There will be no ounce of platinum produced… Amcu takes the safety of the worker seriously.”

Mathunjwa says there is an urgent need to investigate why underground locomotives continue to be involved in fatal incidents involving mineworkers.

“We call upon them that there must be a team that is formed, which is not gonna be just occasional, which must comprise all the expertise, the mine engineers, mine managers, and all experts that they have, to come up with a strategy to audit each workplace, whether it’s underground, whether it’s surface, and then combine the report to check where are the shortcomings,” Mathunjwa adds.