AmaZulu win 1-0 to secure 3rd spot in Betway Premiership

AmaZulu has collected three points on the road as they beat Polokwane City by a solitary goal at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, on Saturday.

With the win, Usuthu cemented their place in the 3rd position on the Betway Premiership log table. They are now on 16 points, same as second placed Orlando Pirates who travel to Marumo Gallants, on Sunday.

With the loss, Polokwane City have been pushed down to number 8 in the standings.