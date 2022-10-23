The long trophy drought continues for glamour club Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi are out of the MTN-8 competition after playing to a goalless draw against Amazulu in Durban, earlier this afternoon.

Usuthu advance to the final after scoring an important away goal at FNB Stadium earlier this month in a match that ended 1-1. Amazulu will now face Orlando Pirates in the final of the first cup competition of the season.

This will be Amazulu’s first cup final in 30 years, after they won the Coca Cola Cup back in 1992. The final will be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 5th of November.

It was a game of two halves with Amazulu wasting several scoring opportunities in the opening half. Chiefs gave their all in the second half, but were unable to find the back of the net.

