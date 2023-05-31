The Pretoria High Court has postponed the case involving AmaZulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini against Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi over claims to the throne.

The matter was postponed due to the King’s Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi having not yet deposed his affidavits, indicating he would only do so after meeting with his Amakhosi.

Prince Simakade, who is the first son of the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, wants President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu as King to be declared invalid and unlawful.

The case is expected to take place from the 16th to the 18th of October.