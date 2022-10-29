Several AmaZulu royals are among the thousands of people who are attending the coronation of the AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

They will also witness President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handover of a certificate of recognition to the King.

The last time a traditional event of this magnitude took place was in 1971 when the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was coronated.

Prince Thulani Zulu of the eMatheni Royal House and Princess Bonisiwe Hlongwane of the KwaZiphethe Royal House in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, have this message for the new Zulu monarch:

“I am here to witness the handing over of the certificate to the King as he is already on the throne. We are happy this history is unfolding in front of me since we are told it was last seen in 1971 during the installation of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, the sun has risen on the Zulu nation. I wish the King long life, safety and we are praying to God to fill him with love for his family and the entire nation. We wish that he is able to unite his family.”

Deputy Minister backs support to traditional leaders

The Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Obed Bapela, says government will continue to support traditional leaders because they are critical to nation-building.

He is attending the coronation of AmaZulu King Musizulu at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

“Well, COGTA is the ministry and the department that has been given the mandate to ensure the institution as recognised in the Constitution of SA is given space to institutionalise themselves to strengthen themselves but also to start working towards ensuring that the people living on communal land under the traditional leadership of Amakhosi they are able to then begin to enjoy the benefits of democracy and freedom.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among a large number of heads of state and traditional leaders from across Africa that are attending the coronation.

The new Zulu monarch officially ascended to the throne in August at a ceremony in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Among the high-profile guests who have already confirmed their attendance at the ceremony is King Mswati the third of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Amazulu King Coronation I Deputy Minister for COGTA: Mr. O Bapela