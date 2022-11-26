The AmaZulu royal family has described as devastating the killing of Prince Mantukaphiwana Mbongiseni Zulu on Thursday night.

The prince and his bodyguard were ambushed in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the second assassination of an advisor to King MisuZulu KaZwelithini.

Spokesperson for the AmaZulu King, Prince Thulani Zulu, says they hope police investigations will shed more light on the tragedy.

“Devastated indeed because prince passed away, killed by heartless murderers and we are not aware why it happened. We only trust law enforcement agencies that they will try by all means to get the perpetrators and bring them to book because it is very difficult when you feel that you are at war but at the same time you do not know who you are fighting with. The prince did not know he was at war, I don’t believe he knew up until he was attacked. We trust the police will bring perpetrators to book and maybe we will know what happened,” says Zulu.

