AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has announced that AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will later this month perform one of the final rituals ahead of his official coronation.

The new monarch follows in the footsteps of his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini who died last year.

In a statement, Buthelezi says King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will perform the traditional ceremony of entering the cattle kraal at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi says the decision was taken at a meeting of AmaZulu Royals.

He says, “I am very pleased to announce that His Majesty will perform the traditional ceremony of entering the cattle kraal, in other words, ukungena esibayeni in isiZulu and it will take place at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace on Saturday the 20th of August.”

“This ceremony is performed in line with Zulu culture in order for the King to fulfill the necessary rituals in celebration of his installation as King of the Zulu Nation as the President of this Republic His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has recognized and announced that His Majesty’s position is now actually finalized.”

Coronation

In July, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new AmaZulu monarch must go ahead after Prince Mbonisi Zulu’s urgent application to stop it was struck off the roll.

Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, filed the application with 13 other members of the Zulu royal family.

The urgent application was pending a review application challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Prince Misuzulu as King.

Judge Noluntu Bam struck the matter off the roll with costs, for want of urgency.

Prince Mbonisi and the other 13 members of the royal family argued that court processes regarding the appointment of a new monarch must be completed before the coronation can take place.

This is the second time that Prince Mbonisi failed in a court bid to halt a supposed coronation.

In the video below, late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s brother Prince Thokozani Zulu expresses reservations regarding the coronation:

