AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has paid tribute to his Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The monarch joined thousands who are attending the first Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Annual Lecture in Durban on Tuesday. The lecture was delivered by former Nigerian President, Dr Olusegun Obasanjo.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says Buthlezi is among those great leaders who had a vision for a free and prosperous Africa.

“Today we celebrate and acknowledge the life and contribution of one of our greatest African leaders. His contribution to Africa’s collective struggle and consciousness movement places him in the midst of special leaders of yesteryears who had a vision for a free developed prosperous disease-free and United Africa.”

VIDEO: Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo delivers inaugural Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Lecture

Legacy of Prince Buthelezi

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa says Prince Buthelezi has served South Africans for over 70 years.

“The Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation exists to uphold, promote and preserve the legacy, values and Principles of his excellency the Prince of KwaPhindangene in the daily lived reality of South Africans and the people of the world,” says Hlabisa.

Hlabisa explains the role of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation.

“The King of AmaZulu nation, we are grateful to His Majesty the King, he is with us to honor this historic day where the giant of Africa Doctor Olusegun Obasanjo will share his knowledge of the great son of Africa Umntwana wakwa Phindangene. He is a man of the utmost integrity, who has dedicated more than 7 decades of his life to the service of the people of South Africa.”