AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini is due to perform the entering the kraal ceremony this weekend, following the passing of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last year. In Zulu it is known as ukungena esibayeni.

This comes amid ongoing disagreements within the Zulu Royal Family on who should be the next monarch. King MisuZulu has been recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but this decision is being challenged by some members of the royal family who support Prince Simakade Zulu.

Zulu cultural experts have described entering the kraal ceremony as an important event following the death of a monarch. Prince Simakade, the eldest son of the late King, has already performed the ukungena esibayeni ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. Consequently, some members of the Zulu Royal family have hailed him as the new king.

After an initial strong statement that Prince Simakade’s ceremony is illegal, the AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, had now said that the ceremony is not the anointing of the King as many people think but rather a ritual well-wishing and pledging loyalty to the new king.

Buthelezi says King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will be dressed in traditional attire as he walks from the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, the home of his late mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to the kraal. Those accompanying him are expected to sing hymns relating to the history of the AmaZulu nation.

According to Buthelezi, once King MisuZulu enters the kraal, a member of the royal family will state the passing of the late King, and that King MisuZulu has taken over as monarch of the nation.

There has been a disagreement among members of the royal family about who should succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu since the passing of the regent, Queen Mantfombi, in April last year.

However, this past weekend has been the first occasion where Prince Simakade showed publicly that he plans to assert a claim to the throne.

Royal family members supporting Prince Simakade say only they can appoint a king:

His legal team has been preparing a court application to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King MisuZulu.

However, Prince Thulani Zulu, spokesperson of members of the royal family aligned with King MisuZulu, says he is officially recognised by government. He further points out that King MisuZulu had earlier performed some rituals following the death of the monarch and will conduct ceremonies like the cleansing of the throne, before entering the kraal at the weekend.

Cultural expert from the University of KwaZulu-Natal Professor Sihawu Ngubane says the fact that two rivals for the throne are performing these rituals, raises questions around who is the accepted King.

“Prince Simakade entered the kraal and he was introduced to the ancestors that he is the one who is going to ascend the throne and yet we have another ceremony taking place on Saturday where the King MisuZulu is expected to perform the similar ritual. So, the confusion lies who is being accepted as the King of the Zulu nation because in the history of the Zulu nation, we never had two kings and we always have one king and the seat is for one king, it never happened to the AmaZulu nation.”

Speaking ahead of the ceremony this weekend involving King MisuZulu, Buthelezi said some members of the AmaZulu royal family, the Eswatini royal family, the maternal side of King MisuZulu as well as Amakhosi will take part in the songs to pledge their loyalty.

The ceremony will take place during the day.