The AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini will on Saturday continue with sacred pre-coronation rituals in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The traditional customs began on Friday night at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace. They involve the introduction of the new monarch to the ancestors in a kraal in a private ceremony.

Speaking to the media Friday night the AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini had not performed the ceremony himself.

AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini pre-coronation ceremony resumes:



“Ukungena esibayeni was only done by His Majesty King Cyprian Nyangayezizwe Bhekuzulu KaSolomon and I was present when it took place at KwaDlamahlahla palace and the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu did not do that ceremony of ukungena esibayeni. It is one of the customs of the Zulu people. I, myself, remember that I had to go through the emotions of that also,” says Buthelezi.

Buthelezi has acknowleged the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to dismiss Queen Sibongile Zulu’s application to get half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.

“In fact, I’ve just received a letter now from Advocate Madonsela, the senior counsel who is defending us. We have not even discussed it, which is, as far as I’m concerned, it is something that will not fly because it asked for leave to appeal. So, we will discuss the matter with the lawyers on the basis that they advise us to defend the case.”

The 9th King of the Zulu Kingdom King Misuzulu was nominated and subsequently appointed at a meeting of the royal house. This, after the passing of his mother and regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

Queen Mantfombi was appointed regent by the late Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, the longest-serving AmaZulu king.

Battle over the throne

The royals remain divided over the person to take the throne, with one side backing Prince Simakade kaZwelithini. Prince Simakade is the eldest son of the late king. The faction held a similar ceremony last week where Prince Simakade was also introduced as the king.

Buthelezi condemned the ceremony calling it illegal as King Misuzulu has already been enthroned.

Another faction led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of the late king, is also disputing the legitimacy of the king’s right to the throne citing political interference in his appointment.