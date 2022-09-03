AmaZulu King, MisuZulu kaZwelithini has called on men to respect women, while addressing thousands of Zulu maidens at the Emachobeni Palace in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu arrives at Echobeni Palace for reed dance



In this first leg of the annual Reed Dance ceremony, the maidens presented the King with their reeds. They were led by Princess Lwazi Zulu from the Osuthu royal household.

Saturday’s ceremony precedes the larger Reed Dance ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma later this month.

The maidens are ready to present umhlanga to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/SXMdyLHLF1 — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022



The AmaZulu King says the high numbers of Gender Based Violence cases in KZN are saddening. He adds that the ceremony is considered as a prayer to bless and encourage good behaviour, as young women are seen as flowers and are future mothers of the next generation.

He elaborates, “We want to treat you as delicate eggs because we know the late King always encouraged that a woman is not beaten or abused in KwaZulu-Natal. It’s sad if you look at the numbers and see that we are leading in GBV in the whole of South Africa.”

Praise singer bab’Buzetsheni Mdletshe says he is happy that Umkhosi Womhlanga – Reed Dance is officially back after it was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions and the untimely passing of the late, King Goodwill Zwelithini #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/x7zCu3By7r — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022